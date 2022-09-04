Cetera Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.