Cetera Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSE PML opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

