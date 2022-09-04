Cetera Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

