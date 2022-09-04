Cetera Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

