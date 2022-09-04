Cetera Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $200.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

