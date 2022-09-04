Cetera Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HQH opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

