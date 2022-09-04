Cetera Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $19,247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $7,909,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Down 1.4 %

IDA stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.