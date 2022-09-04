Cetera Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 91.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 341,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJUL opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

