Cetera Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

