Cetera Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

