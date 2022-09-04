Cetera Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $332.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.