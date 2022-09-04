Cetera Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.