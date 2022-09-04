Cetera Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

