Cetera Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,198 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 2,556,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,070 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,817,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,506,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

