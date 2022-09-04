Cetera Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 300,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 245,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

