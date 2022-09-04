Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $59.23 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

