Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $9.64 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.59%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

