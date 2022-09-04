Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

