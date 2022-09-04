Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

