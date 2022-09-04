Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

