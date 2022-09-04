Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

