Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 586,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

