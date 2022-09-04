Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSBE stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.