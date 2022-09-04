Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 441.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

