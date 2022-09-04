Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

