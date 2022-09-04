Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

