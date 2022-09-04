Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $62.26 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

