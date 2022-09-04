Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $31.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

