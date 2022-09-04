Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PMT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

