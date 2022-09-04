Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after buying an additional 1,571,002 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 881,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

