Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

