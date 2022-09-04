Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 556,403 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United States Steel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 133.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.