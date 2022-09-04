Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $454,000 Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

