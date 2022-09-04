Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $471.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

