Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

