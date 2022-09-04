Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Stock Performance
Shares of EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13.
Evergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evergy (EVRG)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.