Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.