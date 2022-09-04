Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

