Citigroup Inc. Has $13.13 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.