Citigroup Inc. Has $13.24 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $298.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average is $323.07. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

