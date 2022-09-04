Citigroup Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

