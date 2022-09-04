Citigroup Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,374 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.78 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

