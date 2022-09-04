Citigroup Inc. Has $15.34 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $119.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

