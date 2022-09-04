Citigroup Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

