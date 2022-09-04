Citigroup Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

