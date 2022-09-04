Citigroup Inc. Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 1,936.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

OCDX opened at $17.63 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

