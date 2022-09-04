Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VGT stock opened at $342.15 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

