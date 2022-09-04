Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

