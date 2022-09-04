Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,705 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,475,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 131,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RE opened at $274.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average is $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.