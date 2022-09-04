Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $79.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

