Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 746,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.